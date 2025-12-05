K H Hardy
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What is Really Happening in France? cont.
Part 2: A strange brew who’s who - militants, looters, victims, and the State
Oct 23
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What is Actually Happening in France?
Part 1: students, schools, and the grievances behind the crisis
Oct 19
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K H Hardy
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January 2026
Venezuela and the Return of Spheres of Influence
Read as an isolated episode, recent U.S.
Jan 3
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K H Hardy
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December 2025
The American Schism with Europe
The new White House National Security Strategy must be addressed for what it strongly suggests: an extraordinary realignment - if not wholesale capture…
Dec 5, 2025
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November 2025
On Necessity and Defense: Europe’s Reckoning
“Though defensive violence will always be ‘a sad necessity’ in the eyes of men of principle, it would be still more unfortunate if wrongdoers should…
Nov 20, 2025
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K H Hardy
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Reagan. Ukraine. Civil society. Mimesis. Eudaemonia.
James Burke built entire histories out of unlikely links in his tv series Connections, so perhaps my own chain of ADHD associations is not as random as…
Nov 13, 2025
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Remembrance
Tomorrow, once again, I will be laying a wreath at the Lafayette Escadrille on behalf of the American Club of Paris, this time for Veterans Day and…
Nov 10, 2025
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K H Hardy
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March 2025
Should I stay or should I go?
Here’s a detailed, structured questionnaire with clear yes/no and Likert-scale questions to help dual (European/American) citizens living in the United…
Mar 28, 2025
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K H Hardy
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© 2026 K H Hardy
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