“Though defensive violence will always be ‘a sad necessity’ in the eyes of men of principle, it would be still more unfortunate if wrongdoers should dominate just men.” -Saint Augustine

Famed for generous holiday leave, Europe must finally wake up to the fact that its post-Cold War vacation from history is over. The peace project, conceived amid the ruins of two world wars and institutionalized along the Iron Curtain, can no longer afford to be pacifist, much less passive.

Too much is at stake. The Fulda Gap gave way to the Suwalki Gap, but the aggressor remains the same: an imperialist Russia bent upon returning the world to use of force and spheres of influence.

Europe must grow serious. It must take responsibility. The refrain echoes through foreign-policy circles like an alarm blaring after too many hits of the snooze button. European skies are probed by drones, undersea cables are sabotaged, and cyberspace is flooded daily with disinformation designed to widen divisions and undermine unity. As French Armed Forces chief General Fabien Mandon warned, France must be “ready for a clash in three to four years,” insisting that moral rearmament is as essential as material preparation. “[T]he peace dividend,” he predicts, “will soon be seen as a gentle Eden.” If the generals grasp the urgency, the politicians remain suspended in denial.

Meanwhile, America’s once-confident Pax Americana has faded into a post-Cold War fatigue reminiscent of 1930s France. President Trump’s re-election on an anti-war message was contradicted almost immediately by a symbolic renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. His administration’s early bellicosity, aimed to general global disbelief successively at Canada, Greenland, and eventually Europe, was accompanied by accusations that Europeans were defense freeloaders softened by social spending and compromised by immigration. Never mind that it was deliberate American strategy to keep Europe dependent on a defensive leash via NATO, a policy France has long viewed with Gaullist suspicion.

Europeans, for their part, dismissed these critiques as yet another blend of American arrogance and ignorance. They point to U.S. gun violence, medical bankruptcies, lifelong tuition debt, and the anti-intellectual coarseness of American public life, as reasons to reject the American Dream. Yet beneath this self-congratulation lies a reluctant acceptance that Europe, too, faces structural rot. As for defense, Europe has reached the end of the rope and has begun to stare into the chasm. Everyone knows, yet everyone passes the buck.

In truth, despite transatlantic squabbles and growing resentments, America is leaving Europe for a reason: it has pivoted to Asia. Deterring a Chinese move on Taiwan has preoccupied U.S. administrations since long before Trump, and Washington considers the Indo-Pacific as its new strategic center of gravity.

Poland is the exception to Europe’s strategic drift. Its economy is growing in the wake of difficult post-communist reforms, and there is a certain cultural confidence that is reasserting itself, for better or worse. As a Pole once told me, Poland will only become a “normal” country once it has shed the labels of victim and savior. What is has not shed is its deep historical wariness of Russian intentions. It is rearming rapidly and soon will have the largest army in the EU. The Baltics, who are also keenly aware of their own vulnerability, share Poland’s clarity. Indeed they share borders with Kaliningrad, a geographically discontinuous and ahistorical piece of Russia plunked between Poland and the Baltics, with only the narrow Suwalki gap separating it from Russian puppet state Belarus. Finland, with its own long border with Russia has never grown complacent: it has maintained a large reserve army with more weapons than places to put them. It serves as one of the NATO Argonath where the Gulf of Finland opens into the Baltic Sea.

Even Czechia, historically a pillar of Mitteleuropa rather than the “eastern flank,” has shifted toward this Polish-Baltic worldview. Under a former NATO general as president, Prague rid itself of any illusions about Russia and now speaks with the same strategic clarity as its neighbors to the northeast. While it is a country historically steeped in Habsburg pragmatism and legalism, it cannot forget the experience of 1968, and so old geographic certainties have given way to the perception of threat.

And then there is the rest of Europe. The continent’s political psyche is split along a fault line formed since 1989. One is a Western Europe imagined in Paris and Bonn/Berlin: post-historical and post-heroic, confident and comfortable, even complacent, in technocracy and regulation. The other is the Central-Northern Europe with direct lived experience of Russian aggression: here history is not something to be pondered lazily in academic roundtables, it is where geopolitical nightmares have the inconvenient habit of reoccurring, and where the idea of “strategic autonomy” means something quite different than it does on the Seine or the Spree.

France and Germany, despite incessant discussions about “reforming Europe,” still see themselves as the continent’s natural center, a perception reinforced by Brexit conveniently removing the UK as the one country capable of challenging their duopoly. Yet the world has not accommodated this choreography. Instead, Poland, once patronized as the Eastern poor relation, has emerged as both an economic engine and a military heavyweight, precisely because it could not indulge in the strategic daydreaming so common west of the Elbe.

The uncomfortable reality for Berlin and Paris is that their preferred vision of Europe, where political power flows through Brussels under Franco-German direction and stewardship, is increasingly misaligned with the threat environment facing the East and the North. Germany was long comfortable with security outsourced to NATO. France, torn between strategic autonomy and alliance obligations, oscillated. The former has internalized its shame for its role in the world wars and has been pacified beyond historical recognition. The latter has yet to overcome the loss of confidence provoked both by the utter decimation of its youth in WWI and the humiliation of WWII. For the frontline states, however, Russia is not an abstraction or a diplomatic puzzle to be solved among the canapés and champagne; it is a recurrent physical danger that has repeatedly manifested itself in tanks, deportations, and occupation. The EU may still imagine itself as postmodern; but the frontline states do not have that luxury, living as they do with premodern neighbors.

This divergence is reshaping the Union. Economic weight still matters, but it is no longer sufficient. Germany’s paralysis and France’s rhetorical grandeur contrast sharply with Poland’s willingness to spend, arm, and assume risk. Even the Scandinavian NATO newcomers, Finland and Sweden, are recalibrating the balance of power; they bring not only industrial and technological heft, but also a sober institutional seriousness that makes the Franco-German posture look complacent.

It must be understood that Europe is not merely arguing about budgets and battalions, but about history itself, its meaning, its direction, and its moral architecture. The Franco-German narrative imagines Europe as the endpoint of Enlightenment rationality, where law tames power, conflict is sublimated by process, and bureaucracy triumphs over blood and ambition. In this selective memory bordering on self-deception, the post-1945 order was not an anomaly but a culmination, a kinder, gentler version of a Kantian “perpetual peace” subsidized by self-interested American protection.

If anything, it is the long peace of the postwar era that was the historical aberration. Europe’s ‘normal’ state has rarely resembled the bland bureaucracy and safe sterility of the European Commission. It has looked more like the animated salons of the Congress of Vienna, a crowded diplomatic theater of rival polities, bargaining over security, prestige, sovereignty, and survival. The Habsburgs, for all their imperfections, understood that politics requires balancing and blending law, compromise, and force. The modern EU is a sort of bureaucratized echo of that model, lacking the army, scepter and crown.

The Cold War further distorted Europe’s self-understanding, freezing half the continent under a Soviet jackboot. The Iron Curtain was not a civilizational boundary, but rather a pause button pressed by Moscow. The states dragged into the Russo-Soviet sphere were not ‘Eastern’ by nature; they were European societies subjected to an enforced historical amnesia.

To be sure, Russia’s imperialism has always been a Eurasian hybrid: part messianic pan-Slavic destiny, in which it cast itself prima inter pares, part steppe brutality, with a bent more for domination and destruction than creation. Its entire modern history alternates between forced imitation of the West and paranoid rejection of it. Meanwhile, its (self-)vaunted achievements relied on outsourcing. The industrial surge after 1917 was based on imported American expertise and engineering; Catherine the Great was German; Stalin was Georgian. The lands kept under Soviet rule were deliberately stunted and kept dependent. Moscow’s empire needed its subjects weak to maintain an illusion of Russian strength. It is no coincidence that countries once freed from the Soviet orbit or body - Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Czechia, Slovakia - have developed at breakneck speed. The truth, long denied, is that the Soviet Union’s ‘superpower’ status was purchased by the subjugation of these countries.

The question, then, is not whether Europe can return to some mystical, mythical golden age. It is whether Europe can embrace a future that accepts competition, assumes responsibility, and understands that applying the precautionary principle to defense is the greatest risk of all. The new strategic spine forming from

Helsinki to Tallinn to Warsaw to Prague is not an alternative Europe but a reminder of the continent’s oldest lesson and true history, that its strength comes not from comfortable insulation but from forthright engagement, not from avoiding obstacles but from confronting them. For these and other reasons, Europe can no longer rely on a fickle America. It must leave the gilded cage and regain the cultural confidence that it lost in the wake of the Great War.

Of course, there are disruptors. Austria and Hungary occupy a strange liminal space: geographically Central European, historically imperial, culturally self-assured, yet politically adrift and resentful of their post-imperial diminishment. Both have developed a peculiar flirtation with Moscow, less out of ideological affinity than out of a mixture of nostalgia, opportunism, and wounded pride. Neither are pro-Russian in any principled sense. They are simply vulnerable, politically, economically, psychologically, to a Russia that excels at manipulating vanity and resentment.

Austria, with its deep economic ties to Russia and its perennial insistence on Sonderweg neutrality, has often confused prudence with indulgence. Vienna clings to its role as mediator, as if the ghosts of Metternich were whispering that Europe’s salvation lies in polite ambiguity rather than clarity of purpose. In reality, Russia’s cultivation of Austrian elites via its energy sector and financial networks, not to mention the not-so-discreet charm of oligarchic hospitality, has allowed the Kremlin to launder influence through a country that still imagines itself as the diplomatic living room of Europe.

Hungary, meanwhile, has taken a more brazen path. Viktor Orbán has positioned himself as the enfant terrible of the EU, simultaneously demanding European funds while courting Moscow and Beijing. While he cultivates an open ideological kinship with the American MAGA movement, hosts its luminaries in Budapest, and presents himself as the prophet of a shared illiberal awakening, with pan-Christian civilizationalism rhetoric, the policy reality is far more transactional: cheap Russian energy, Chinese investment, political leverage, and the comfort of being noticed by great powers who flatter his pretensions. The irony, of course, is that under Orbán’s theatrics of sovereignty, Hungary has quietly become the poorest country in the European Union.

Austrian and Hungarian ambivalence complicates Europe’s unity precisely because it exposes how thin the postwar consensus has become.

If Austria and Hungary illustrate the hazards of nostalgia, Romania offers a counterexample of transformation despite history. Romania’s memory of Russian domination runs deep, from the Tsarist occupations to Soviet troops stationed until 1958, to Ceausescu’s grotesque mimicry of communist autarky. Unlike Hungary, however, Romania does not indulge fantasies about Moscow’s benevolence. Long treated as a peripheral member of the European family, Romania has evolved into one of NATO’s most important logistical hubs and a strategic lifeline for Ukraine. Its geography has suddenly made it indispensable: the Black Sea coast, the Danube delta, the Constanța port through which Ukrainian grain now flows, along with the vast air and land corridors that sustain Kyiv’s defenses. Romania, by force of circumstance, has become one of Europe’s new gates, a sort of eastern anchor whose strategic importance now bookends that of Poland. Its political class is imperfect, its institutions still maturing, but Romania’s orientation is unambiguous, and its role unavoidable. Its rise is a reminder that Europe’s future center of gravity is not fixed, it can also migrate toward seriousness. Slovakia, however, reveals a more uneasy balance. Its still young institutions have proved too weak to resist populist capture, and Robert Fico’s return to power has tilted the country back toward Moscow. Military aid to Ukraine has been halted, and sanctions questioned under the guise of sovereignty and pragmatism. Public opinion tells a more complicated story. If one fifth of Slovaks express sympathy for Russia’s ‘Special Military Operation’, most remain ambivalent. But if we apply Planck’s principle, widely paraphrased as ‘science progresses one funeral at a time’, to Slovakia’s political future, then it is firmly in the West. A recent survey found that only about 7 % of respondents aged 16-24 said they want Russia to win the war in Ukraine, compared with 26 % of those aged 65 and above.

Further west, the picture becomes more diffuse. Italy swings back and forth between Atlanticism and sentimental Kremlinophilia, depending on which faction dominates Rome. Spain, having emerged from its own long authoritarian shadow, is instinctively Atlanticist but strategically complacent. It sits far from the Russian threat, often disengaged from the harsher geopolitical calculations shaping Europe’s northeast. Portugal, quietly competent, remains one of NATO’s most reliably Western-facing states, though geographically removed from the frontline. Its strategic weight is modest but steady.

Then there is Ireland, the true outlier. Militarily neutral, economically globalized, culturally entwined with the Anglosphere, Ireland stands slightly apart, fully Western, fully European, yet outside NATO and often aloof from the continent’s security debates. Its neutrality, once seen as moral clarity, is increasingly viewed as a historical luxury that cannot endure.

These countries are not so much disengaged, as that the immediacy of the Russian threat does not grip them as it does their northern and eastern counterparts. Their political imagination was shaped by different histories, different traumas, different distances.

For all its internal divisions, Europe retains one overriding strategic advantage, purchased at great cost by Ukraine, and that is time. Supporting Kyiv’s defense is not altruism, it is a responsibility, and a breathing space for preparedness. Every month that Ukrainian soldiers hold the line is another month in which Europe can rearm and organize its defense. A cynic might point out that the shield that Ukraine provides is the least expensive way for Europe to defend itself, sparing it the far higher price of direct confrontation with a rearmed and emboldened Russia. Moscow is already devoting a vast share of its economy to militarization and replenishing its forces at a pace unseen since the Soviet era. The evidence is unambiguous, and Europe has a stark choice. It can invest now in Ukraine’s defense or pay later, at far greater cost.

In order to face these challenges, what Europe needs now is neither pessimism nor forced optimism. It needs to end dependency and achieve continental adulthood, which begins with the recognition that a continent of 450 million people, with some of the world’s most advanced economies, cannot build its future by outsourcing danger, responsibility, or ambition. This is the strategic posture of the Stockdale Paradox: to “never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end – which you can never afford to lose - with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

A constructive European vision must begin with the youth. Europe’s young generations, polyglot, digitally native, culturally fluent, grew up with a European project under crisis, so they are not nostalgic for the postwar cocoon. They want opportunity, mobility, stability, and dignity, and they want it without sacrificing the uniqueness of their cultures into a beige Brussels mush. Strength in diversity is not a mere slogan; it is a historical and civilizational memory. European greatness has long been predicated on a continental mosaic and not a melting pot, thriving on competition. That Europe is creative, competitive, argumentative, and self-confident. The lesson of the Austro-Hungarian twilight is not that diversity fails; it is that overweening accommodation of diversity without the occasional reform and without shared purpose collapses into paralysis and sclerosis. It must replace precautionary principle paralysis with a courage for innovation and capability.

The aim is not a single European superstate, nor a return to bloody rivalries of the nineteenth century, but a federation of confident nations that share power where it matters, valuing distinctiveness and difference as a force, rather than a threat. This Europe need not and should not imitate America, resurrect empire, nor remain in the delusion of a technocratic utopia. This Europe can be something older and newer at once: a continent that chooses responsibility over fear, ambition over complacency. This confident Europe need not pander to its transatlantic cousins, nor cower at China, nor even fear the menace from Russia.

To return to Augustine: defense is not militarism but an ethical obligation, it is the moral duty to protect a civilization of pluralism, law, and freedom. But first, Europe must believe that what it has is worth defending.