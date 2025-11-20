K H Hardy

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Mark D. Demmin Sr.'s avatar
Mark D. Demmin Sr.
Nov 23, 2025

K H Hardy lays out a masterful overview of today’s “Fortress Europa”! The constant twisting and turning of the alliances, partnerships, the agreements, the NATO membership up’s and downs, makes your head swim. Not mentioned is Israel but that’s another head ache and priority for the world to figure out. Have a great Thanksgiving to all in America.

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
Nov 24, 2025

Brave writing

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