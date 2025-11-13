James Burke built entire histories out of unlikely links in his tv series Connections, so perhaps my own chain of ADHD associations is not as random as it looks.

I was something of a Reagan girl. When he was elected, I was too young to understand policy positions or economics, although I vaguely recall the paper plates and cardigans of the Carter era and its gloomy morosity. The Morning in America idea seemed appealing. It was optimistic and intimated that we could in fact look forward to a better future, rather than one in which all our best years were behind us. I recall a few classmates who mentioned that their parents were voting John Anderson, but for me at that age, it was about what would now be called ‘the vibe.’ Reagan’s cadence was upbeat and cheerfully inspired confidence that we would be protected from the Soviet menace, that there was value in American founding principles. There is something powerfully seductive in that. Only in later years have I come to realize how reassurance in politics can be misplaced and how loyalty can be manipulated by people who care more about power than about ideals.

Reagan certainly believed in America’s promise, and he often professed his love of country. He spoke of immigration as a source of vitality, and of communism and its effects as a scourge that had to be fought. He surrounded himself with acolytes in Adam Smith ties, not wearing gold pins in his image. One got the sense that the ideas, perhaps even the ideals, were more important than the man. As he himself said, “I wasn't a great communicator, but I communicated great things, and they didn't spring full bloom from my brow, they came from the heart of a great nation -- from our experience, our wisdom, and our belief in the principles that have guided us for two centuries.”

That distinction between the primacy of the person and the idea matters, because we now inhabit a political world where across the globe, the personality often overshadows ideas. The figurehead replaces substance. If the power of the Reagan era rested in the idea being greater than the man, then the next question is what happens when we weaken the institutions that keep ideas at the center, larger than personalities.

The same principle applies not only to leaders but also to the systems that place limits on them. This realization is why I have come to look with suspicion at the anarcho-libertarian fantasy of tearing down institutions in order to unleash human creativity. While I wholeheartedly believe in the great capacity of individuals, I also have observed how strong institutions can distribute power. When they are weakened, even abolished, power tends to concentrate into personalities. And that personality may be one who sees your longing for comfort, stability, and reassurance and offers you servitude. As Benjamin Franklin warned during another period of fear and uncertainty: “those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Citizens who want to flourish cannot afford to be naïve about this dynamic.

It occurred to me that my previous essay contrasting Ukrainian resistance with European fecklessness might give rise to suspicion that I was trending towards purple prose and a misplaced starry-eyed idealization. I assure you that it is not the case. In my experience in the country and my interactions with Ukrainians, I have seen that the motivations and the pride and the strength of the people are genuine. They are acting and strengthening a still-nascent civil society. They fight because they want a country where institutions can grow, where corruption can be confronted, where ordinary people have a chance at a decent life.

Ukrainians want what George Washington promised to the Touro synagogue: that “every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig-tree and there shall be none to make him afraid.” And as he further stated in this epistolary draft of a social contract in which the US government:

“gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support.”

This is not a form of wish casting. Ukraine has collaborators and profiteers and human cockroaches who try to profit off suffering. Every society has them, in every age. That is precisely why civil society matters. Its activity and robustness are the measure of the health of a democracy. When civil society is active and demanding, it isolates and deprives these people of oxygen. When it is weak, they flourish with impunity.

And here is where it all converges. Because the pursuit of happiness, as written by Jefferson into the Constitution and as understood by Aristotle, is not passive happiness. It is eudaemonia: human flourishing, the highest good for which humans can strive. It demands virtue, courage, self-discipline, and a public spirit. To add Jerusalem to Athens, it demands that we develop our gifts in the way the parable of the talents insists we must, not bury them under the proverbial bushel basket. We are meant to cultivate them. We are meant to use our abilities for the common good.

By the common good, I mean this in a way that Elinor Ostrom would recognize. She showed that communities thrive when individuals take responsibility for their shared life. They succeed when they create their own rules, resolve conflicts locally, monitor behavior fairly, and rely on trust and reciprocity. In other words, people flourish when they are active stewards rather than spectators, and as she also noted: commons work best when nested within larger networks.

And this brings us back to the older insight that Aristotle understood and Jefferson hoped citizens would embrace: human flourishing requires participation. Citizens must treat their society itself as a common good that requires care and contribution. When people withdraw into passivity, and seek escape through chemical or digital sedation, institutions hollow out and corruption seeps in to fill the void. When people step up and use their talents for collective purposes, institutions strengthen, communities stabilize, and the whole society becomes more resilient, more capable of withstanding shocks like pandemics, dis- and misinformation, and economic downturns.

Yet so many in the West have tricked ourselves into thinking that materialism or endless leisure constitute freedom or happiness. They do not. They offer sedation instead, blunting our curiosity, squandering our intelligence, dulling our sense of responsibility, and creating hollow desires that can never be satisfied. Without a sense of responsibility, comfort becomes a substitute for agency.

The antidote is not nostalgia for a nonexistent past golden age, nor is it built upon romanticizing any era or leader. What we rather require is meaning, striving for the good life in the classical sense. This means rejecting the easy comforts that make us smaller and choosing instead the pursuits that make us more fully human. Active citizenship. Moral clarity. Curiosity. Resilience. Attention to ordered desires. As the philosopher René Girard teaches us, our desires are often borrowed, and mimetic longing, the human tendency to desire what others desire, can pull us away from what is genuinely good. Aristotle reminds us that true happiness requires disciplining and directing those desires toward what helps us flourish. Freedom, properly understood, is not the absence of constraint. It is the presence of the virtues that make a self-governing people possible.

Ukraine is not there yet, but at least they are on a trajectory that their invaders are not, and perhaps are not even capable of. Their struggle reminds us that human beings can rise to immense challenges when they know who they are and what they are fighting for. They remind us that civil society is not a luxury but a necessity. They remind us that sovereignty has its own forms of subsidiarity, beginning in the individual and radiating outward into communities, associations, institutions, and nations.

I could do with a dose of Reagan-style optimism, tempered with a Jeffersonian ideal, and bound up in a Washingtonian contract. They were all flawed leaders in their own rights, but that’s the point: we cannot rely on the good character and the saintliness of a politician. We must instead rely on the strength of an informed and morally centered society, made up of informed and morally centered individuals. Ukraine shows us the cost of defending society if we wish to live according to our own eudaemonic ideals. Aristotle shows us what that kind of flourishing requires. And our own era confronts us with a choice. We can slip under the spell of artificial intelligence and algorithms and let sociopaths and narcissists define public life and grow more powerful through their corruption. Or we can choose to seek eudaemonia and demand better politics by being better and more active citizens.

No hero is coming to rescue us from our own passivity. If we want a society where human beings can flourish, we have to build it ourselves: not by retreating into screens, not by tearing down every institution in frustration, and not by abdicating responsibility for our hopes to the loudest personality. We can get there by insisting on meaning, by cultivating virtue, by defending the spaces where civil society can grow. Ukraine shows what this looks like under the harshest possible conditions. Other countries face other kinds of struggles, but the choices are the same. Either citizens cultivate meaning, defend the commons, and use their gifts for the public good, or the field is left to those who will ride roughshod over a distracted and quiescent populace. In this manner, our futures will belong to those who pursue the good life, a curious life, a meaningful life, not the easy one. Eudaemonia does not arrive by accident. It arrives through intention, courage, and participation.

As Marcus Aurelius wrote, “Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one,” and the same is true of citizens. A liberal democracy will survive when its people choose to live well and wisely pursue happiness.