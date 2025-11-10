Tomorrow, once again, I will be laying a wreath at the Lafayette Escadrille on behalf of the American Club of Paris, this time for Veterans Day and Armistice Day. It is nearly impossible to perform that act of remembrance and stand before those tombs without thinking about where the world stands now compared to the time when those whom we commemorate were felled. Certain parallels are difficult to ignore: Europe sleepwalking toward a broader war, the vestiges of nineteenth-century imperialism now showing through the frayed cloak of Westphalian sovereignty. The impressive and prosperous facade of the post–Second World War order is collapsing, held together by a gerontocracy clinging to power while some of Europe’s royal houses descend into scandal and irrelevance, their heirs a reminder not of continuity but of corrosion.

Behind that decay of moral authority lies a deeper erosion of strategic will, coupled with a loss of cultural confidence. As Russia replays on endless loop its standard tactics of sacrificing hundreds of thousands of its own expendable citizens to fight an imperial war of aggression in Ukraine, the rest of Europe dithers. Each capital insists on responding to the war through the lens of transient domestic politics rather than collective survival. Populist parties rise in the vacuum, each as unique as its natal culture, from the AfD in Germany, now styling itself as a neo-Prussian revival, unsettling its neighbors, to movements across the continent that channel discontent without direction, nationalism without definition, based vaguely on what the nation is not. A former Hungarian national security officer claims Moscow’s intelligence services have been actively meddling in Hungarian politics, and few in Brussels seem surprised. Meanwhile, Turkey maneuvers to recast itself as the indispensable power broker between East and West. Plus ça change.

And yet, amid this exhaustion, there remains one corner of Europe that has not succumbed to hand-wringing, perhaps because it has no choice. Ukraine, battered and bloodied, still believes in something larger than itself. Its people incarnate daily what much of the West has forgotten: that sovereignty, culture, freedom, and dignity are not abstractions but lived commitments. They defiantly embrace national costume, national language, and national poets as a form of resistance to would-be annihilation. This form of nationalism stands in stark contrast to other European movements that claim to defend national identity while some are quietly accepting Muscovite monies and mouthing Russian propaganda in exchange. Those other parties’ very existences are oxymoronic with a heavy emphasis on the moronic. Ukrainians, on the contrary, have built meaning out of endurance, purpose out of pain. Their defiance stands as both rebuke and reminder to those who have confused comfort with stability and process with principle. No wonder that in the ranks of Ukraine’s soldiers are also freedom fighters from Georgia, the Baltics, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Cuba, and even some from the Russian federation itself. They understand that this is in fact a wider struggle, a last stand for rule of law and against the collapse of liberal democratic order.

But understanding and belief alone will not suffice. If Ukraine does not win in a meaningful way, the lesson will be worse than forgotten; it will be inverted. Russia’s imperial habits will metastasize, its tentacles already reaching deep into Venezuela and Cuba, and threading through parts of Africa where mercenaries and money and greed for power buy silence. Those who scoff that Moscow cannot even win the war in Ukraine miss the point entirely. It is easier to destroy than to build. Russia has never been a win-win culture, nor even zero-sum; it prefers annihilation to parity, ruin to respect. What it cannot become, it will seek to break.

This is why hesitation, disguised as prudence, is the most dangerous indulgence of all.

Europe’s challenge now is not simply to defend Ukraine, but to recover the moral seriousness that once animated its own reconstruction. The institutions built after 1945 were never meant to function on autopilot, nor were they meant to be frozen in a post-war rictus past the shifting challenges of the Cold War and its aftermath. The conviction that freedom was worth the cost of vigilance has thinned with prosperity, and was severely weakened with overdependence on the American defense umbrella. The European social model was predicated on that assumption and on an age pyramid with a broader base. The habit of comfort and dependence has replaced the discipline of purpose and the animating contest for freedom. But if Europe wishes to be more than a rather decaying museum of past ideals, it must relearn how to act, and act decisively, not merely to comment. That means learning that risk is inherent not only in action, but also and perhaps even more so in inaction.

For America, too, the test is existential. Support for Ukraine is not charity, nor is it an unaffordable geopolitical hobby; it is a reaffirmation of the liberal order that made the modern West possible, including American prosperity and power. To withdraw now, or to tire of the burden, to thus ensure Russian advantage would not restore stability. It would signal to every opportunist power, Russia, China, Iran, that decay has won out over conviction, that Pandora’s imperialism box has come out of the deep freeze.

History’s judgment, as those graves at the Lafayette Escadrille remind us, falls equally in measure, if not in quality, on those who hesitated, and on those who understood most clearly what was at stake and acted accordingly.

To me, tomorrow’s wreath-laying is therefore not about some maudlin nostalgia, nor even about history. It is a small act of recognition, that the peace we currently take for granted in the Western world was built on choices made by those who refused to look away, who chose to defend what they saw as right. The men buried at the Lafayette Escadrille understood that freedom carries a price, and that neutrality in the face of aggression is never neutral in effect. As we stand there again, over a century later, the question is not whether we remember them, but whether we still understand what they knew - that as Thomas Paine warned us: “those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must … undergo the fatigue of supporting it.”