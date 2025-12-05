The new White House National Security Strategy must be addressed for what it strongly suggests: an extraordinary realignment - if not wholesale capture - of U.S. foreign policy in ways that increasingly align with Russian interests.

It’s always good sport in Europe to bash the EU. And indeed there are solid critiques to be made of its obsession with regulation and the precautionary principle, often at the expense of innovation and growth. And as such, it would be folly to deny Europe’s challenges. It does have demographic, institutional, and defense weaknesses. But the diagnosis offered in the NSS is ideological, not strategic, and the prescriptions, such as they are, hew far too closely and conveniently to Moscow’s goals.

If the 28-point Ukraine ‘peace’ plan was a Russian wish list for Ukraine, this NSS reads like one for Europe, and given what we know about the origin of the ‘peace plan,’ the explanation that this resemblance is accidental rather beggars belief. At once condescending and obtuse, it claims to diagnose European weakness, but it bears a striking resemblance to narratives long amplified by the Kremlin. Ironically, it accuses Europe of being influenced by outside actors, while strongly echoing narratives long promoted by Russian state media and strategic doctrine.

It claims that “civilizational erasure” is facing Europe, migration policies are “transforming the continent and creating strife,” points to “cratering birthrates,” along with “loss of national identities and self-confidence." It goes on to warn that certain NATO members will become “majority non-European,” and therefore “will not view their alliance with the United States in the same way.”

All of these themes closely resemble long-standing Russian propaganda narratives, including Eurasian ‘philosopher’ Dugin’s Foundations of Geopolitics, which diagnoses Europe as suffering a ‘civilizational crisis,’ and Russian state-controlled media RT and Sputnik running countless stories on Europe's “demographic suicide.” And of course, Putin's speeches consistently portray Europe as declining and overrun (not to mention ‘feminized’).

The MAGA administration loyalists have consistently been anti-EU to the point of wanting to destroy it. Insiders talk about using bilateral negotiations to weaken EU legitimacy, and they are trying to delegitimize European governments as weak and compromised. Much as they have done in US domestic policy, they are framing migration as the overwhelming existential threat, closely followed by ‘transnational bodies’ (in other words, the EU), and most definitely not Russian imperial aggression. Naturally, it presents far-right parties as “patriots” defending civilization.

The White House has absorbed Moscow's framing so completely that it cannot (or will not) distinguish between America’s national interest and that of Russia. This is a dangerous and counter-historical conflation.

Additionally, the document speaks of “cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory,” language that, when read alongside the administration’s overt engagement with European political actors, strongly suggests an intent to reshape internal European politics, not merely foreign policy. If experience is any guide, by this it means to cultivate the pro-Russian trajectory of Viktor Orban and Robert Fico, not to mention supporting the NatCon far-right parties like the AfD, whose growth has fed on post-Cold War disillusionment in eastern Germany and whose platform blends ethno-nationalism, authoritarianism, and open hostility to EU integration, alongside recurrent Russophilia. It’s no surprise that Russia has spent years and enormous resources cultivating these precise political movements.

In a document so rich in irony and devoid of self-awareness or appreciation for Russian Orwellian newspeak, the NSS accuses the EU of “undermining political liberty” while at the same time normalizing the idea of U.S. involvement in shaping European internal political outcomes.

This framing does not exist in isolation. The administration’s public interventions in European political affairs, including Ambassador Kushner’s unusually confrontational posture in France and the President’s open support for both Viktor Orbán and the failed Romanian presidential candidate George Simion provide real-world context for how this sort of language is and has been operationalized under this administration. When strategic doctrine and political behavior align in this way, it really is no longer speculative to suggest an effort to influence internal political outcomes; it is simply the most straightforward reading of events.

It goes on to push for “expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine” and to “reestablish strategic stability with Russia,” “mitigate risk of conflict between Russia and European states,” and “ending perception and preventing reality of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance." As in the ‘peace plan,’ any settlement consistent with this framework would require territorial concessions by Ukraine. Russia would thus gain a sphere of influence it cannot obtain by arms, a stop to NATO expansion (i.e., no Ukraine and no Georgia, de facto laying them open to Russian imperialism), and Europe would be made to learn to accommodate Russian power.

In a grotesque twist of strategic sleight of hand: the NSS document claims Europe is weak because of migration and EU “transnational bodies,” not because it refuses to arm itself. Then it astonishingly proposes the solution is to give Russia what it wants, which will in turn make Europe even weaker. This has all the appearance of nothing short of a Yalta redux, promoting precisely what Russia has been demanding and the fulfillment of Putin's wildest strategic objectives.

The tone is breathtakingly condescending, with a paternalistic nudge of “Promoting European Greatness” in an echo of Trumpian rhetoric. More egregious is the assertion that “we want Europe to remain European,” as if this is somehow America's gift to bestow. It speaks further of exhorting Europe to “regain its civilizational self-confidence,” a sentiment particularly rich while the US is struggling under the weight of fentanyl and gun-deaths, obesity and educational debt. While any market liberal can appreciate the call for the EU to abandon “regulatory suffocation,” America’s own tariffs, corruption, and erosion of institutional checks beg for removing the governance plank in its own eye before calling out the regulatory splinters in the EU.

The demographic obsession of the document carries more than a whiff of blood-and-soil, if not a blatant call to racial essentialism. “Certain NATO members will become majority non-European" as though NATO commitments depend on racial and/or ethnic composition. Are alliance commitments now to be evaluated according to population composition rather than treaty obligations? History suggests where that kind of logic may lead. Again, this is ironic and hypocritical coming from a country made up of immigrants, and a Russian federation that while xenophobic, has no qualms about sending the citizens it deems inferior to be used as cannon fodder for its imperialist ambitions.

The contrast of this tone and rhetoric with the fawning admiration for and acceptance of middle eastern potentates, with Asia treated as a serious competitor is all the more striking.

But at its heart, the document (deliberately, I believe) misidentifies the threat: it highlights migration as a grave civilizational threat while ignoring that it is inherent in European history, claims that the EU “transnational bodies” undermine sovereignty, also ignoring that they grew out of an attempt to avoid the wars that have historically plagued the continent - mostly successfully, I might add. And it calls out “censorship” and “suppression of opposition,” a claim particularly noteworthy when, after a precipitous drop, the US is now ranked in the World Press Freedom Index as ‘problematic,’ falling below Sierra Leone, and the US president is calling for those who disobey him to be prosecuted. It treats debates about governance, such as migration policy and EU integration, as security threats, while dismissing actual military aggression as something to be accommodated through “strategic stability.” Mind-boggling if one doesn’t characterize the document through the lens of a Russian wish list.

It is Russia who is the existential threat to Europe, through actual invasion, not regulation. To date, there are hundreds of thousands killed or wounded in Ukraine, increasingly bold incursions of Russian drones and planes into European territory, the cutting of cables and the coordinated disinformation campaigns and electoral interference. And the very parties that the NSS document speaks in favor of are variously documented to have received money from Russia, oppose sanctions on Russia and aid to Ukraine, and speak in favor of EU dissolution and leaving NATO. Many are an internal fifth column in the European landscape, showing obsequious deference to Russia out of fear or incentive; to support them is geopolitical suicide for Europe. For all the right is pointing to Hungary as a model to follow, it is now by some widely-cited measures the poorest state in the EU, with the steepest decline in birth rates in the EU from 2023-2024, reaching a historic low.

It goes on to claim: “Continental Europe losing share of global GDP—down from 25% in 1990 to 14% today.” However Europe is wealthier than ever in absolute terms. The share only fell because China grew. If share-of-GDP logic defined civilizational erasure, then the United States itself would qualify far more than Europe by the same logic: it declined as a percentage of global GDP from 40-25%.

It pains me greatly - truly - to say this, but with the publication of this document, the US is positioning itself no longer as an ally to Europe, but rather a strategic adversary in practice, if not yet in formal doctrine. And if Europe were to accept the framing of the NSS, it would spend the next decade fighting itself rather than defending itself, and Russia would never need to fire another shot. But perhaps that’s the point.