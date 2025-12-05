K H Hardy

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Roger Wilsher
Dec 6, 2025

The phrase “civilizational erasure” is a rhetorical thunderclap (the sort that we are unfortunately seeing often from the disintegrating Trump administration). It is designed to terrify, not to inform. Strip away the drama, and the data tell a very different story: Europe is ageing, adapting, and integrating—not vanishing.

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Abhcán
Dec 5, 2025

That’s an excellent breakdown of what the document is about. I imagine many Americans and even some Europeans might not grasp the sheer amount of Russian influence on the text.

https://pdjukes.substack.com/p/from-civilisational-erasure-to-the

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