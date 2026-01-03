Read as an isolated episode, recent U.S. actions in Venezuela can be explained away. Read in sequence, and alongside stated U.S. doctrine, they point to something more structural: a reversion to spheres of influence, enforced selectively, and at Europe’s expense.

There have been many signs over the past year, and earlier, pointing to a return to something like 19th-century spheres of influence under the second Trump administration, with echoes of Monroe Doctrine and Molotov-Ribbentrop logic. Today’s U.S. action in Venezuela fits firmly into that pattern. As with other recent moves, the drug allegations against Maduro function primarily as a legal and political fig leaf, doing heavy lifting to bypass congressional constraints and avoid War Powers Act scrutiny.

Within the context of the worldview presented in the new National Security Strategy, this should not come as a complete surprise. The United States asserts uncontested control over the Western Hemisphere, explicitly or implicitly, while downgrading or trading away commitments elsewhere. Ukraine is abandoned in practice, if not formally, and perhaps even in ways that increasingly favor Russian objectives. Europe is treated as strategically expendable, its security guarantees rendered conditional or moot, its eastern flank left exposed to pressure. China is tacitly granted primacy over Taiwan and East Asia. The postwar rules-based international order and the Westphalian system are no longer defended, but rather consigned to the proverbial dustbin of history.

This is where the idea of a rogues’ agreement becomes relevant. It does not have to be a coherent secret pact, and may simply be the result of emergent alignment. The assumption is not shared ideology, but converging interests among aging authoritarian leaders who prioritize freedom of action within recognized spheres, insulation from accountability, and domestic legitimacy rooted in power projection. Other regional strongmen are accommodated where useful. What emerges is a permissive environment in which each actor refrains from interfering too much in the others’ zones of dominance, so long as the agreed-upon hierarchy is respected. Human rights and individual liberty, unsurprisingly and unfortunately, hardly matter in this worldview.

What makes all this especially dangerous for Europe is that it aligns closely with the assumptions embedded in recent U.S. strategic thinking. As argued previously, the NSS does not treat Europe as a strategic partner to be reinforced or supported, but as a structural problem to be managed. At once too weak to defend itself, too fragmented to act decisively, and too demanding of U.S. resources, Europe is cast not so much as an ally as an opportunity cost. In a world defined by transactional power politics, that perception matters, even if it rests on a partial and ideological diagnosis and a number of significant misunderstandings.

Venezuela demonstrates this logic operating in practice. The United States no longer considers it necessary to expend much effort on multilateral cover, alliance consultation, or democratic justification. It acts directly, in its hemispheric backyard, simply because it can. This is not a signal aimed primarily at Caracas. It is aimed both at allies and rivals, and above all at those who still assume that old habits, institutions, or shared values will restrain American action. They will not.

Europe’s overarching mistake has been excessive strategic deference throughout the post-WWII period, with the possible exception of France. Based on Europe’s postwar and post Cold War historical alliance with the U.S., where it was always subordinate but once reliable, this may have seemed prudent to a comfortably social-democratic Europe. In retrospect, accommodation has only reinforced the problem. This administration does not respect loyalty, shared values, or institutional alignment. Above all, it respects military strength, bargaining power, and the credible ability to impose costs. If economic strength were meaningfully included in the calculus, Russia would hardly have been accorded a seat at the table.

The risk to Europe is not hypothetical and does not require any grand bargain. Revealed preferences and observable behavior are sufficient. When great powers prioritize spheres of influence and transactional deals, peripheral allies are the first to be tested. The most exposed states are those whose security depends primarily on deterrence credibility. The Baltics fit this profile, with Lithuania and its highly exposed capital city chief among them, and Poland further along the escalation ladder. Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014 demonstrate the pattern clearly, with Syria serving as an additional cautionary tale. Pressure does not begin with tanks crossing borders, but, as is already happening, with probing actions, ambiguity, hybrid operations, coercive diplomacy, dezinformatsiya, and tests of alliance cohesion. Most recently, this includes drone activity launched over Europe from Russian shadow-fleet vessels and, once again, the destruction of undersea cables near Finland.

If European responses continue to be hesitant, deferential, or fragmented, the lesson will be absorbed quickly. In many quarters, it already has been. This is how deterrence erodes in practice, and it is precisely that erosion that has produced such open contempt from MAGA figures and their fellow travelers. Weakness ensures exploitation rather than respect. Greenland must also be understood in this context.

Some may argue that this overstates coherence and intentionality, that there is no grand design here, only an internally divided U.S. administration with factions jostling for primacy, prone to improvisation, and historically poor at thinking through second-order consequences. That is true, but it does not weaken the argument. Incoherence does not produce restraint; it produces unpredictability. And unpredictability is far more destabilizing for allies than for adversaries accustomed to operating in ambiguity.

Others, particularly NatCons and self-described realists, may dismiss this as overwrought or insist that this is simply great-power realism reasserting itself after a period of liberal illusion. What is being described here does not depend on any secret pact or careful coordination. It depends on repeated signals about what matters and what does not, including selective enforcement of commitments, and on the normalization of spheres of influence. When Europe is framed as a liability, Ukrainian nationhood and territorial integrity as negotiable, and unilateral force as legitimate in the U.S. hemisphere, the pattern does not need further explanation. Spheres of influence are not announced on Truth Social, although these days I will not fully discount the possibility. They are inferred from determining who is protected, who is pressured, and who is expected to accommodate power rather than resist it.

With Ukraine still holding off Russian aggression at immense cost, Europe has a rapidly narrowing window to draw the right conclusions and act. Without unity, military capacity, credible threat projection, and political will, Europe will not merely lose influence. It will persist only in a subordinate, effectively vassalized form.

Concretely, European action means an end to endless conferences and consultations. It means rapid, coordinated rearmament, joint procurement that actually delivers, and real stockpiles of munitions, air defense, and logistics, not lip service to NATO percentages. It means the ability to deploy and sustain forces on the eastern flank without waiting for Washington’s permission or assets. It means treating support for Ukraine as a core European security obligation, not a moist-eyed act of solidarity, and building the industrial and training capacity to sustain it over the long term. It means taking hybrid war seriously qua war, defending cables, ports, and infrastructure, countering political interference aggressively, and closing the legal and financial loopholes that make Europe an easy target. And it means political consolidation where it matters, binding commitments, shared financing, and a clear understanding that the Baltics are not a tripwire of escalation, but a binary line in the sand.

Understand that while Venezuela may only be a piece of the puzzle, there is without a doubt a larger puzzle taking shape.