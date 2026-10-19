K H Hardy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Shnaidman's avatar
Anna Shnaidman
7d

Hi Kerry, thank you so much for this article. It was really important for me to understand the situation from a reliable source like you.

​It's fascinating how every country outside of France interprets the situation through its own cultural and political lens. Regarding police enforcement—it’s particularly interesting to us, because here we often see about law enforcement being too soft, especially when we see numerous videos of looting and attacks on citizens in France.

​I wanted to ask: did the police violence you described happen during peaceful and non-violent protests, or is this a case of 'fight fire with fire' in response to the rioting?

Reply
Share
1 reply by K H Hardy
Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
7d

I find the point about France's centralised political system particularly interesting. We often judge the health of a democracy by how stable its institutions appear, but a system can remain institutionally intact while leaving many citizens feeling that their voices carry little weight between elections. In that sense, protest can be both a sign of frustration and a mechanism through which the system responds to it. The difficult question is how to tell when protest is helping a political system absorb pressure and when it reveals that the system is struggling to do so.

Reply
Share
1 reply by K H Hardy
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 K H Hardy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture