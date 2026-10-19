There is a lot of misinformation, disinformation, incomplete information and, perhaps most of all, an amalgam stew going around about what is currently happening here in France.

Peaceful protests, legitimate grievances, police violence, rioting, looting, political opportunism and possible outside interference are increasingly being thrown together as though they were all manifestations of the same phenomenon. They are distinct, if intertwined.

There is far too much here for me to address this all in a single post. So I am going to break this into several pieces:

• First, why the French take to the streets and why are the students protesting now.

• Second, how student protests become a public order crisis and who is responsible for the violence, and what role the response of the French state played in the escalation.

• Finally, what all of this may mean for French politics as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

Why do the French protest so much, and why do they seem to go out into the streets at the drop of a hat?

France is, of course, a liberal democracy. The institutions of the Fifth Republic (the current system), however, are highly centralized and heavily weighted toward executive power. Under the current system, it is sometimes argued that France has what is, for all intents and purposes, an “elected king.” This strong executive authority was itself a response to the Fourth Republic's apparent lack of sufficient executive power.

Without writing a full dissertation on the topic, the centralization is historic. Richelieu's consolidation of royal authority under Louis XIII, subsequently extended under Louis XIV, weakened provincial and aristocratic counterweights to the crown. The Revolution then erased much of what remained of France's intermediary institutions, before Napoleon rebuilt an extraordinarily centralized administrative state in its wake. As always, Tocqueville is a useful reference on the subject. See his The Old Regime and the Revolution (1856) for greater detail, and particularly for the important argument that French centralization long predated the Revolution.

Consequently, even today, the system does not easily allow grassroots pressure to reach and/or influence the political class between elections. Street protest has therefore become an accepted part of the French political process, even one of the principal means by which citizens, unions and other groups can demonstrate their belief that opposition to a policy or situation has reached a level the government cannot or should not ignore.

Yes, it may be inefficient and inconvenient, but it is an accepted, even inevitable mechanism. Taking to the streets in France is of itself not evidence that the political system is collapsing. It is simply one of the ways the political system functions.

So what started this latest unrest?

The current movement began with high school students, or lycéens, protesting about several discrete issues concerning the state of French education. These include teacher shortages, the condition of school buildings and facilities in some areas, and dissatisfaction with Parcoursup, the system through which students apply for higher education.

An ELABE/BFM poll shows that 72% of the French public considers the lycéens' demands to be legitimate. Perhaps even more tellingly, there is striking agreement about the underlying dysfunctions in the educational system: 88% say the replacement of absent teachers functions poorly, 79% say the same of the physical conditions in schools, 77% of the attractiveness of teaching as a profession, including working conditions and pay, and 74% of Parcoursup. This addresses only the legitimacy of the complaints, other polls separately address how the public believes they should be expressed.

There are significant teacher shortages, and students go for extended periods without instruction in key subjects in some schools. The problem is particularly acute in certain parts of the country and in disadvantaged areas, and the government has even itself implicitly acknowledged the seriousness of the problem. In early October, the Education Ministry identified 114 lycées as being “in the red” for staffing needs and another 400 as “in orange,” amounting to roughly one in five public lycées. It subsequently announced the emergency deployment of more than 3,000 substitute teachers to the schools facing the most serious shortages.

French teachers also are poorly paid relative both to comparably educated French workers and to many of their counterparts elsewhere in the OECD, particularly in mid-career. Many of them work in extremely challenging conditions, including concerns about personal safety. You may recall the horrific case of Samuel Paty, the teacher who was murdered and beheaded in 2020 after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on freedom of expression.

Hidden in the fine print of the headline figures for French education spending is an allocation that will surprise few in France. According to figures published by the French government on October 13 in the Rapport sur les pensions de retraite de la fonction publique, an official budget annex accompanying the proposed 2027 finance law, approximately 32% of the National Education budget is allocated to public-service pension financing. The state makes employer contributions to the Compte d'affectation spéciale Pensions (CAS Pensions), but these contributions do not function entirely like ordinary employer pension contributions. They also include a balancing subsidy intended to keep the public-service pension account in equilibrium. It can appear that France is devoting enormous sums to education while a significant proportion of that sum is simply financing pension obligations rather than addressing problems in today's classrooms.

The educational results are also causing widespread dismay. The most recent PISA results put France among its lowest recorded levels in mathematics, reading and science. While France remains roughly around the OECD average overall, that average itself has declined, and French results are now significantly below where they stood a decade ago. Of course, socioeconomic inequalities in educational performance also remain substantial. Once France's national pride and vaunted “social elevator,” the national education system is increasingly unable to fulfill its lofty promises.

Then there is Parcoursup. This is a specifically French concern that requires a little explanation. France has historically had two broad higher-education tracks: universities and the highly selective grandes écoles, alongside a somewhat complicated array of other selective programs. Parcoursup is now the national platform through which students apply for most post-secondary education. The objection to this platform is not quite that the system is “no longer merit-based,” as it is sometimes described. Academic results remain an important factor, although grading can vary widely between the most challenging schools and their disaffected counterparts, and one could argue that the previous system had some considerable problems of its own. The complaint from many students centers on opacity, uncertainty and what they perceive as arbitrariness in a system that can have enormous consequences for their futures.

Students spend years being told that if they work hard, get good marks and perform well on the baccalauréat, pathways will open to them. They then encounter a complicated admissions system in which academic results are only one component and in which the outcome can be difficult to predict or even fully understand. Many students currently protesting are calling for the abolition of Parcoursup altogether.

When you add to all this a weak economy, anxiety about future employment, concerns about the impact of AI on entry-level jobs, and a generation that has already had its education significantly disrupted by Covid, you begin to understand why something that initially looked like a relatively straightforward dispute about schools has found considerable traction.

None of these grievances explains everything that followed. It is important to understand them, however, because the protests did not begin with violence, and the existence of that violence does not make the original grievances disappear. By the same token, widespread public sympathy for those grievances does not imply widespread support for what subsequently happened in the streets. These are separate questions, and French public opinion appears perfectly capable of holding both ideas at once.

What began as a largely decentralized movement of lycéens angry about the state of their education then spread remarkably quickly. Political organizations, particularly the far-left LFI party, became involved and were accused of “pouring gasoline on the flames.” The government then began warning of instrumentalization by radical groups. Police were deployed in considerable numbers, and thousands of people, overwhelmingly young and many of them minors, were arrested. Allegations of police violence increasingly became part of the protests themselves, particularly after a 15-year-old student lost his hand to a police grenade in Lens on October 5. Other serious injuries and a growing number of investigations into police conduct followed.

By October 17, several different movements and constituencies had converged in the streets, and the situation could no longer accurately be described simply as a protest by high school students. The violence also became considerably more serious. At the same time, further grave injuries involving police interventions were reported, including a 17-year-old who lost his hand to a police grenade in Saint-Étienne. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of that incident.

In the next piece, I will examine how this protest over schools and education erupted into a national crisis, what role political activists and violent groups played, who appears to have been responsible for the violence, and whether the response of the French state contained the unrest or helped escalate it. I will also look at the increasingly important question of whether outside actors have attempted to exploit or amplify the disorder.

With more protests planned for the upcoming weekend, the situation remains fluid.

Student mobilization : l’École du Louvre, 9 octobre 2026

Photo Cléo Araya pour BeauxArts.com