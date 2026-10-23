The Hôtel de Ville of Limoges on fire, 17 October 2026, around 19:00. Photo: Lucas Destrem / CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Before October 17, the demonstrations were mostly about the lycéens’ (high-school students’) education grievances. By Saturday, that description no longer held. The movement had become a catch-all: the original demonstrators, people who joined later, political organizations trying to harness it, organized militants seeking confrontation, casseurs (the French term for people who come to demonstrations to smash things), and looters. The state’s intelligence services had reportedly been tracking the evolution, and police and security forces were preparing to respond.

This installment asks several questions: how a student protest became a public order crisis, who was responsible for the violence, and what role the response of the French state played in the escalation. I also examine who was affected and whether there was any foreign involvement. A note on sourcing, since this was very complex to pick apart: I am relying on French press reporting, official figures that were still moving as I wrote, and anonymous “security sources.” What I believe to be a full list of my sources, with links, is provided at the end

This is long. VERY long. And a bit like an archaeological dig, or perhaps a dissection. But if you want to understand the actors and the chronology, buckle up. The next installment, Part 3, will be somewhat more speculative and less dense: the political fallout, and what this all may mean for the upcoming presidential election.

How did a student protest expand into a broader movement?

As noted in Part 1, demonstrations are nothing new in France. October, coming as it does after la Rentrée (the “return to school and work”), is prime season for strikes and marches every year. Elsewhere autumn may mean pumpkin spice and jack-o’-lanterns; here it signals mouvement social. Savvy Parisians know to check which days have planned strikes, where the marches will be, and whether the metro will be running.

This year promised to be no different, with some added ingredients: economic and security anxiety, a lame-duck president widely seen as out of touch (whence his nickname, “Jupiter”), and, by early September, social-media calls for a new demonstration in the style of the gilets jaunes (Yellow Vests), the 2018–19 movement that began over fuel prices and shook the Macron presidency.

Importantly, the October 17 date does not appear to have come from the Yellow Vests, a union or any political party. Le Monde traced it in mid-September to a video by “V2,” the TikTok account of a young man with no apparent link to the Yellow Vests or any political movement, who was angry about fuel prices (StreetPress adds that he mostly posted about football). In a clip viewed around 2 million times, he says, “You talk too much: ‘we don’t have a date’… October 17 is a Saturday and it’s school holidays, everyone can be there.” His previous post had proposed a “demonstration for gas.” The date took off from there. A handful of accounts citing his video, most of them created or renamed on September 9, flooded TikTok with AI-generated posters presenting it as the “official” return of the Yellow Vests. Le Monde‘s reading is that many were hoping to gain followers, since accounts with large followings can be resold for a few dozen or hundred euros. Jérôme Rodrigues, one of the early Yellow Vest organizers, told Le Nouvel Obs: “I think it’s just a TikTok trend, launched somewhat by chance by an angry guy, that buzzed, but there’s nothing built behind it.” V2 himself later said he was giving up the idea “for now” and did not respond to inquiries by Le Monde. But by this point, it had gone viral.

Other established Yellow Vest figures were skeptical at first, and some urged people to stay away because nobody knew who had launched the call. As the student protests gathered momentum, so did the October 17 call, and several came around, including Jérôme Rodrigues, who lost an eye to a police grenade in 2019, saying Yellow Vests should be in solidarity with the students.

On the student side, the Union syndicale lycéenne (USL), a left-wing high-school union headed by Ryad Rani, who had interned for far-left LFI member of parliament David Guiraud, urged students on October 13 to “massively join the Yellow Vest movement” to bring about a convergence des luttes (convergence of struggles). It was not one political camp, though: the left-wing Union étudiante and UNEF joined in, but so did FAGE, a federation of student associations that says it is independent of any party, and Renouveau lycéen, whose leaders include a member of former prime minister Gabriel Attal’s party and a member of the center-right Les Républicains. Trade unions, farmers, climate activists and parents’ groups announced plans to take part as well, and the French territorial intelligence service described a “motley” mix of ultra-left activists, lycéens, students, “neo-Yellow Vests” and pro-Palestinian groups.

With a presidential election looming next year, politicians could hardly resist riding the students’ coattails. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the founder of the far-left LFI and a presidential candidate for the fourth time, urged supporters on September 29 to “place themselves between protesters and police savagery” and added, “There will be neither forgetting nor forgiveness for anyone.” Le Monde described this as a return to a “strategy of conflictualization.” After two days of polemic, he called for “nonviolent methods of struggle,” but that did not mean stepping back from the broader mobilization. In an October 3 blog post, he described the then-upcoming October 6 demonstrations as “a general rallying point, a starting point,” said that October 17 was already “in people’s minds,” and called for this “mobilization and political awakening” to be given an “outlet toward 2027.” In other words, toward the presidential elections.

Bally Bagayoko, the LFI mayor of Saint-Denis, a city in the “93,” the Paris suburb long associated with debates over immigration, integration, poverty and policing, was even blunter, arguing that “violence can at some point be legitimate,” though it would be better to avoid it. His remarks were made about young demonstrators responding to police violence, but the Paris police prefect thought them serious enough to refer him to prosecutors for suspected incitement. How the other parties and candidates reacted, both to the unrest and to the left’s role, I will address further in Part 3.

One distinction matters here. According to an AFP report citing a security source, the intelligence services do not specifically name LFI and the Communist Party among those who took part in the violence on the 17th. They do classify both under “far left” (extrême gauche), note that the far left was present in the marches, as in Paris, and say there were no incidents of its making. The militants they hold responsible belong to two other categories, the “ultra-left” and the “radical far left,” which they describe as largely outside the party system. They stress the two are “not the same thing,” though they joined forces that Saturday. That is merely one anonymous source describing the intelligence services’ view of that day. It does not, however, say anything about the weeks prior, when LFI figures were being openly accused of pouring oil on the fire.

Did the authorities see it coming?

Kind of? The authorities were concerned well before October 17, both about the appearance of coordination of some of the accounts calling for the mobilization and about the risk of violence. RTL, Le Monde and Mediapart all obtained a summary of an assessment by the Direction nationale du renseignement territorial (DNRT), France’s territorial intelligence service. It spoke of a possible snowball effect within an unusually heterogeneous movement, anticipated actions it characterized as “eruptive, poorly prepared and offensive,” and singled out the ultra-left as capable of attacks on police and on the “symbols of the State and of capitalism.” Above all, it warned that “the risk of urban violence is high, particularly on the afternoon of October 17,” given gatherings of young people from the neighborhoods who might seek to commit damage and looting in cities where the mass of demonstrators was large enough to let them act, citing Marseille and Toulouse as examples. It also flagged the infiltration of casseurs.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu was warning publicly as well. On October 15, he said, “We fear violence,” and described the high-school movement as starting to tip into a “movement of urban violence,” citing mortar fire in schools and “appalling calls to violence.” He insisted that such violence insulted the students who had come to voice their anxieties and demands.

The warnings about violence were right, however the forecasts of the turnout were not. A DNRT note dated October 15, obtained by Mediapart, expected “between 60,000 and 110,000 people” in the rest of France, outside Paris, which falls under the police prefecture. In the end, the interior ministry counted 550,000 nationwide, including 110,000 in Paris. That leaves roughly 440,000 outside the capital, four to seven times what the note anticipated. Organizers claimed 800,000. A former police commissaire told Mediapart that every level of the hierarchy corrects such notes and that the government “wanted to believe, or to say, that the movement was running out of steam”: “They divided by four what they should have forecast.” A serving police major also mentioned “notes rewritten by the hierarchy.” Both are anonymous, but their accounts fit the size of the miss. Darmanin himself acknowledged “a defect in the intelligence.”

What happened on the 17th, and how did things get out of hand?

Media reports describe a consistent pattern across cities: large groups of mostly peaceful demonstrators, with smaller groups seeking out confrontation. About 60,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized nationwide, roughly a quarter of the force, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. A word on who is who in French law enforcement: France has two national forces, the civilian Police nationale and the military Gendarmerie nationale, each with specialized riot-control units (the CRS and the gendarmes mobiles). Both answer to the government, not to local mayors. Mayors command only the municipal police (police municipale), a much smaller force with narrower powers, mainly local ordinances, traffic and parking, and not built to handle large demonstrations or riots. In Paris, the plan was for about 2,100 mobile-unit officers plus some 500 neighborhood-policing officers, some of them guarding the presidential palace (the Élysée) and the prime minister’s office (Matignon), which a source in the police prefecture called “clearly undersized.”

In Paris, demonstrations were authorized along specific routes, such as the Place de la République, but “manifs sauvages” (wildcat marches) broke off into the surrounding streets, and police and gendarmes found themselves playing an urban game of whack-a-mole. In Lyon, gatherings began in the morning at 6:00 in several places without any declaration. By afternoon, the prefecture counted about 20,000 people around the Place Bellecour. The city’s ecologist mayor described the demonstrators as peaceful and blamed “much more violent, aggressive radicals” who “invaded public space,” with looters then joining in, while the prefecture said several thousand people left in wildcat marches that it attributed to ultra-left activists. Mortar fire and tear gas were reported at Bellecour by early afternoon, and at about 14:25, people dressed in black climbed onto the roof of the city’s historic tourist office, which went up in flames. Shops in nearby streets were looted that afternoon. By 19:00, only 20 people had been arrested. In Marseille, the prefect estimated that 7,000 to 8,000 people took part in looting by evening, and the city’s mobile units reportedly ran out of crowd-control grenades (such as tear gas and stun grenades) by 14:00. In Toulouse, the local prefect put the number involved in clashes and damage at 1,500 to 2,000.

The numbers kept climbing. The ministry’s consolidated report the next evening counted 2,397 arrests and 997 police and gendarmes injured, seven of them seriously, up from the Saturday night totals of about 1,200 arrests and 150 injured. By Monday, 2,513 people had been placed in police custody, and the justice minister said about 80% were being prosecuted.

Property damage was extensive. The head of the retail federation FCD, Alexandre Bompard, who is also (French hypermarket/grocery store chain) Carrefour’s CEO, said on Sunday that more than 1,500 shops had been hit and put the damage at “several hundred million euros,” as a provisional figure. The head of the national chambers of commerce said on Monday that the number would exceed 2,000, and Lecornu later spoke of “at least 3,000.” Not everything will be covered by insurance, since insurers do not systematically cover lost business, which will hit the smaller shops particularly hard.

Violence was not confined to shops. Some rioters also went after symbols of the state. In Marseille, dozens broke down the door of the city hall and occupied the entrance hall for a few minutes, chanting “It’s the Revolution, we’re taking the Bastille,” before police pushed them out. In Lille, protesters forced several entrances and ransacked part of the town hall, and town halls in Angers, Calais and Grenoble were attacked too, although there are few details available so far. In Bordeaux, the prefect’s residence was vandalized, which caused the elite RAID unit to appear, not a common sight at a demonstration. Police stations themselves were targeted in Marseille and Brest.

And then there was Limoges. Rioters broke in and set its city hall on fire. The building, inaugurated in 1883, had its façades and roof listed as a historic monument since 1975. In a sight that must have brought the Notre Dame blaze to mind for many, the roof and belfry collapsed, and the old part of the building was nearly destroyed inside. Firefighters were able to save the modern section at the rear. Answering questions in the National Assembly on October 20, Lecornu described the ultra-left and the radical far left as groups ‘now pursuing an agenda of destabilization of our institutions.’ He asked why the prefecture and city hall had been targeted in Limoges and answered: ‘The symbolism is clear!’”

Who was behind the violence and looting?

There was vandalism, there was looting, and there was violence against police and symbols of the state, and they were not all committed by the same groups.

Start with the militants. According to a security source speaking to AFP, the intelligence services’ analysis is that the “ultra-left” and the “radical far left” were at the forefront of the violence but not at the origin of the looting. They count about 5,000 people on file as ultra-left, split among antifascists (the largest group), autonomous anarchists and traditional anarchists. The “radical far left,” which they say includes groups like the NPA and Révolution permanente, formed small mobile groups for the wildcat marches in the capital. Both are held responsible for the attacks on police and on state symbols such as town halls, with the aim, as they see it, of “creating anarchy and bringing down institutions” and with the young people as “fuel.” That is the authorities’ working account from anonymous sources, not an established finding.

One suspect has become the face of this thesis. A principal suspect in the burning of the Limoges city hall was identified within days: Le Monde names him as Hodei C.D., a 34-year-old carpenter, arrested on October 20 at the home he shares with his parents in a hamlet in Haute-Vienne. Investigators say he is suspected of being among the group that entered the building before the fire was started. He is “fiché S,” which means the state has flagged him with an intelligence alert because his activities may pose a threat to state security. In his case, this is reportedly because of his proximity to the radical-ecology scene on the Millevaches plateau, a rural hub for anarchist-leaning and environmental activists. He is still of course presumed innocent, and little has leaked about the specific facts alleged against him.

He is no recent immigrant, but a Frenchman of Basque extraction, and he doesn’t fit any convenient narrative. This year he was convicted of slapping a police officer during a protest against a wood-pellet factory (although the ruling is still under appeal). His 71-year-old father was sentenced in April to three years suspended for burning eight Enedis (electricity utility) vehicles, a TV transmitter and a relay antenna, in protest against 5G and smart meters. According to Le Monde, investigators describe the family’s hamlet as a small “communal” and “alternative” milieu of ecological and anarchist activists. The father, who was born in Spain, is “known for his links to the anarchist milieu” and was a Basque autonomist in the 1980s, and a local resident told Le Monde that the suspect’s grandfather was a Spanish anarchist. The suspect’s lawyer calls him a “shy” carpenter who is “not particularly politicized.”

The looting drew a different crowd. The intelligence services describe a “mix” of people answering the social-media calls: mostly young men, many from the outer neighborhoods and arriving in large numbers out of opportunism, plus some Yellow Vests and some more politicized young people. Le Parisien‘s security sources add a sequence: the ultra-left acted as the spark and the guides, and the neighborhood youth arrived afterwards in large numbers, drawn by the prospect of fighting police or looting shops. That influx supplied the critical mass to keep the violence going for hours and to exhaust police already stretched thin. Police sources told the paper that, of those arrested in Paris, roughly 20% were ultra-left and 80% opportunistic looters from across the Île-de-France region.

The picture from the early court cases is rather heterogeneous. Of the 557 people in police custody in Paris on Sunday evening, 381 were adults and 151 were minors, and men made up an estimated 95% or more. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the people in the first closed cases were largely unknown to police, while cautioning that the profile could change as the most serious cases are concluded. Le Parisien profiled some early defendants: a 21-year-old cook with no record, arrested near the Bastille with a bag the prosecutor called the “perfect” Molotov-cocktail kit, who got two months in jail and a year’s ban from Paris; a 21-year-old conservatory trumpeter at his first demonstration, arrested in hard-shell gloves and a hard hat, who walked free; and a homeless 21-year-old Polish man in Toulon who threw projectiles at police and got five months. In Marseille, the cases reported from the October 20 hearings involved young defendants charged mainly with theft, damage or receiving stolen goods (guitars, watches, AirPods), not violence against police.

As a matter of longstanding national policy, France does not routinely collect official statistics by race or ethnicity, and collecting religious affiliation is tightly restricted. It does record nationality and country of birth. This makes some of the racial and religious claims circulating abroad hard, if not impossible, to substantiate.

Who and what was targeted?

Luxury boutiques on the Avenue Montaigne were hit especially hard, but as Le Monde reported the day after, « rares sont les catégories de commerces à avoir échappé aux vols et aux dégradations commis par les casseurs, et pas seulement dans la capitale » (“few categories of shops escaped the thefts and damage committed by the casseurs, and not only in the capital”). Among the targets its reporters listed were a Celine store (entirely looted), shops in Lyon, BNP Paribas bank branches in Grenoble and Quimper, electronics and phone stores, and supermarkets emptied of food and hygiene products. Other reports described a pharmacy near the Place de la République ransacked, a Chinese immigrant’s bar-tabac burned down, a manga shop on the Boulevard Voltaire emptied, and comic and bookshops from Grenoble to Nantes attacked. The manga shop’s co-owner said it would now close for good after almost three decades: ‘It is over. They took everything.’ The targets were too varied to be easily categorizable.

Almost immediately, some right-wing foreign news outlets tied the demonstrations to immigration, and some right-wing social-media accounts relayed the belief that Muslim or immigrant-owned shops were spared. Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social the next day, denouncing “immigration” of “people from an entirely different world” who had “broken this once great country.” On the other side, some on the left argued that the vandalism only struck at symbols of capitalism, and that the looting was mostly carried out by the poor, driven by hunger. Neither narrative fits the facts on the ground.

An illustrative account is that of Jhemima Sheilha. An immigrant to France from the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a 9-year-old child in 1999, she grew up in an HLM (social housing) in Sarcelles. She and her husband spent five years opening Caffé Urban Bakery, near the Place de la République. On the 17th, she said, protesters outside were being handed water, and then rioters arrived with sledgehammers, smashed the front of the shop and stole what they could. Her terrified staff escaped through the back door. Two days later, on LCI’s La Grande Confrontation, an evening television news show, she found herself across a studio from Lola-Fleur Whittaker, a Sciences Po student and self-styled content creator who was on a municipal list backed by LFI in March and who is present in the far left insoumis orbit. Whittaker claimed her teacher mother had to go to school with a packet of cookies in her purse, because she couldn’t afford the cafeteria. And then she argued that the looters “have nothing,” while telling the shop owners present, “You have things to lose.” Then she added: « Vos boutiques, c’est bien mignon » (“Your little shops, how cute”). Sheilha answered, stunned: « Mais c’est ma vie, Lola » (“But it’s my life, Lola”). In an RTL interview on October 22, Sheilha rejected the idea that poverty explained the violence: “J’ai fait partie de ces gens-là, mais j’ai fait le choix de m’en sortir” (“I was one of those people, but I chose to get out”), she said, adding “On ne peut pas réduire la violence à la pauvreté” (“You can’t reduce the violence to poverty”).

Whittaker was not acting as a spokeswoman for LFI, and she is not an elected official. But the exchange is instructive. The woman whose shop was smashed is not a national chain or franchise, not a bank and not a symbol of anything; she is a black Congolese immigrant woman who built a small business from scratch. The idea that the looters were targeting capitalism, or stealing bread from the privileged like modern Jean Valjeans was risible when confronted with Sheilha’s entrepreneurial graft. Meanwhile, Whittaker’s personal Instagram photos were subsequently relayed on social media, showing her vacationing in Oman, Greece, and the Ile de Re (a chic French coastal town), and noted her university education in the UK.

A caution about what circulates online

There’s one more story that needs to be addressed here, instructive as it is about how mis- and disinformation can quickly grow, even from otherwise anodine sources. On Saturday evening, around 20:50, during a live BFMTV broadcast, Dominique Rizet, the channel’s consultant on police and judicial affairs, told viewers that he had “just read, and this is coming from police sources,” that an 80-year-old couple had been attacked at the Place de la République, stripped of their belongings and left “practically naked.” He told Libération‘s CheckNews he had received the information at 20:47, while on air. He did not claim to have seen anything, and the pictures on screen showed something else. The account had no picture. Within hours, one appeared.

Around 22:00, according to Factuel (the fact-checking service of the De Facto observatory, citing RTBF), a website known for using AI to generate alarming content about France (one headline: “France is burning”), posted a photomontage. It mixed real images, such as an AFP photo of the Place de la République, with an altered picture of the Limoges city hall and an AI-generated image of an elderly couple in their underwear surrounded by two men. The montage itself drew about 500 views. The cropped couple did not stay in it. Picked up by other accounts, one image circulated after midnight without going far; another, shortly before 12:30 on Sunday, was captioned “the most horrible image of this October 17” and accused the state of having “lost control” and the “radical left” of turning France into a “war zone.” Factuel counts more than 60,000 shares and six million views for the image on X, and TF1 Info says it was seen tens of millions of times in some versions. Within half an hour, the SCSI, a union of police officers and commissioners, shared it, citing BFMTV and noting that the facts were not “officially confirmed,” before deleting its post. The image was amplified by Tommy Robinson, Alice Cordier of the French collective Némésis, Spain’s Vox leader Santiago Abascal, and the American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who blamed a “criminal consortium of Muslims and communists.” According to TF1 Info‘s tally with the Visibrain tool, more than 50,000 posts in French and as many in English mentioned the rumor.

The images were not real. Fact-checkers found the invisible watermark that AI tools leave in their output (although they differ on whether it points to OpenAI’s tools or to Google’s Gemini; all agree it is AI), along with visible flaws: people missing legs, a deformed thumb, a thief with two heads, a bollard unlike any found on Paris streets.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP on October 20 that it urged “the greatest caution” about the images and that no complaint matching the facts had been identified. Lead Stories concludes the picture was fabricated to supply visuals for the BFMTV story, while Factuel more carefully says only that the report “echoes” the image. Either way, it’s worth noting the order of events: an unverified claim attributed to police sources, broadcast on a major news channel in the heat of the moment, then an invented picture, then a political caption.

It was not an isolated case. A video of crowds waving Palestinian flags, presented as the current protests, was from a May 2025 Gaza demonstration in Paris, and a video of police officers supposedly resigning en masse to join the protests dated from the 2023 pension-reform demonstrations. Of course, none of this means that nothing bad happened on the 17th; there is plenty of documented damage cited earlier. There are plenty of horror stories of shopkeepers and restaurant owners who were threatened and beaten and who lost everything. But this “fake news” image of sympathetic, vulnerable victims hit its target: it lends credence to a story before anyone has checked it, and by the time the prosecutor weighs in, tens of millions of people have already seen the picture and almost none will see the correction.

Did the state’s response contain the unrest, or feed it?

The authorities were correct about the potential dangers but got the scale of the demonstrations badly wrong. They were stretched thin, and Nuñez acknowledged a “lack of anticipation” and a loss of control in some cities. He said he had offered his resignation, and that Macron refused it. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said French intelligence is strong against jihadist terrorism, organized crime and foreign interference but clearly struggles against the ultra-left. Lecornu conceded that the setup had been too static.

There is also an additional question: whether the way the state policed in the weeks leading up to the 17th helped feed the anger that turned up that day. Part 1 mentioned the 15-year-old who lost his hand to a police grenade in Lens on October 5. Investigators have yet to establish whether he picked the grenade up or it landed on him, and whether the shot complied with the rules. Within days, Nuñez suspended the use of that type of stun grenade “for the lycéen movement” until “light has been shed,” and by October 7 he said 18 cases had been referred to the police inspectorate, the IGPN, about injuries and conditions of arrest. By then the government counted 6,547 arrests since the movement began and more than 700 police and gendarmes injured. Lawyers assisting detained teenagers, some only 14 or 15, told AFP of slaps, chokeholds and nights in custody without a mattress or blanket, claims the national conference of chief prosecutors rejected, noting that prosecutors were also handling serious violence against police and staff.

Then came the 17th itself. A 17-year-old lost a hand in Saint-Étienne, reportedly to a gendarmerie grenade, and both police inspectorates were seized within the hour. In Mulhouse, a 17-year-old girl was hit in the face near the demonstration and will not regain the sight of her left eye. The IGPN was seized, though the prosecutor says it is too early to say which projectile hit her. Nuñez has said he backs the prefects in seeking “the right balance of proportionality,” and announced that the stun grenades suspended for the lycéen movement could be used again in cases of “extremely serious urban violence.”

It is fair to say that the injuries and the mass arrests of minors are documented, as are the investigations. Whether they escalated the unrest is much harder to prove, and the government rejects the suggestion. But the sequence matters: a movement that began over teacher shortages and Parcoursup spent four weeks facing blockades, arrests and, for some, mutilation, and the people who showed up on the 17th included students who had seen all of that. A former senior officer told Mediapart that the high arrest numbers suggested an aim to break the movement, while a source in the Paris prefecture said Macron had asked for empathy toward young protesters. Both sources are anonymous.

The government has since announced more demonstration bans and local curfews, without ruling out a state of emergency. Security sources warn that the alliance first seen on the 17th may recur, starting with the next big mobilization planned for November 5.

What about foreign interference?

In Part 1, I said I would look at whether outside actors tried to exploit the disorder. For now, the most honest answer is: yes, opportunistically, and mostly as amplification intended for audiences abroad; as the origin of the movement, no. The most detailed work so far is a report published on October 21 by Alliance4Europe, a pro-democracy, nonpartisan NGO, which analyzed some 547,000 posts across X, Telegram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and news sites in nine languages. Its starting point is that it found “no evidence that a foreign actor was behind the origin of these protests.” What it found instead was a Russian operation, which it attributes “with high confidence” to the Doppelganger campaign, that pushed at least 639 coordinated messages in French, German, English and Polish in the six weeks before the 17th, for roughly 7.4 million views. Their main theme was that every euro for Kyiv is “a euro stolen from our common prosperity,” in other words attempting to turn genuine anger about the rising cost-of-living into a push to stop helping Ukraine. A separate network, called Pravda, published 1,018 fake articles across 28 sites made to spoof real media.

After the 17th, the narrative changed. Looking at English-language posts, the report found nearly one in five blamed immigration or Islam, compared with about one in 33 in French. Unfounded claims that immigrants had set fire to the Limoges city hall spread 3.6 times more in English than in French, and appeared about six hours earlier. Franceinfo’s sources say the impact on the French public, who are mostly reading verified French news, was limited, and that these operations were aimed above all at audiences abroad. Franceinfo also reports that Iranian state television devoted 37% of its airtime to the violence, more than any Russian outlet. Researchers also warned that the fake sites are written partly for AI chatbots to pick up, which they call “LLM grooming.”

The French state’s own view was somewhat different earlier on. In mid-September, Viginum, the state agency that tracks foreign digital interference, told Le Monde it had detected only thin, “opportunistic” pick-up of the calls from outside France, and I have not yet found public Viginum assessment since. On October 21, Macron said that there were “no visible foreign interferences in the events, but there is a foreign manipulation of information.” The Financial Times, as relayed by L’Express, reports that the EU is examining the question “without certainty at this stage,” with an EU security official naming pro-Russian far-right accounts, and Iranian or Algerian ones, as amplifiers while insisting the unrest itself was an authentic mobilization of angry people. The researcher David Colon, citing the Russian Storm-1516 campaign, says these networks had no impact on how the events began or unfolded, though they may have shaped how they were perceived abroad. One example: a video viewed six million times on X, presented as French protesters, was real footage from Tbilisi, Georgia, in 2024.

The protest seems to have become a giant projection screen, reflecting whatever politicians deem useful for their own ends, whether domestically or internationally. Trump’s “France is burning!” was followed by J.D. Vance, who said Western progressives had “imported the Third World into France,” as the US midterms approach, and by Israel’s Netanyahu, who claimed France had “given in to the invasion of extremist Islam” while facing elections of his own. Macron called such comments “unacceptable as well as stupid.” The researcher Catherine Fieschi told franceinfo that France is serving as a lightning rod, which is another way of saying that the story of October 17 was being written abroad as much as at home.

Videos of the violence and looting were also widely relayed by Russian, Iranian, Algerian, Turkish and Chinese state media. According to a chronicle by Frédéric Martel on France Culture, police and territorial-intelligence sources say the casseurs’ mobilization was “prompted, heightened, accelerated or exploited” by influencers and bloggers “supported or made viral by foreign powers,” with Iran, Algeria and Russia named in particular. A French official said authorities are investigating possible foreign digital interference but have made no attribution public, and Alliance4Europe found no evidence that a foreign actor was behind the origin of the protests.

What comes next?

More demonstrations are planned for this weekend, and a further mobilization is set for November 5, so the situation remains fluid. In the final installment, I’ll turn to what all of this may mean for French politics as the 2027 presidential election approaches: who stands to gain, who stands to lose, and why the images and narratives of October 17 and its aftermath may matter more than the facts.

Sources

• Public Sénat: 18 IGPN referrals, grenade suspension (Oct 7). https://www.publicsenat.fr/actualites/politique/blocus-des-lycees-dix-huit-enquetes-igpn-ouvertes-lusage-des-grenades-assourdissantes-suspendu

• Euronews, Sept 30: 625 arrests, 119 injured. https://fr.euronews.com/2026/09/30/blocage-des-lycees-625-interpellations-et-119-blesses-depuis-le-debut-de-la-contestation

• Politis: Mulhouse, 17-year-old loses sight in one eye. https://www.politis.fr/articles/2026/10/info-politis-a-mulhouse-une-jeune-de-17-ans-perd-la-vision-dun-oeil-apres-une-charge-policiere-ligpn-saisie/

• L’Info durable: Saint-Étienne, hand torn off, IGPN and IGGN seized. https://www.linfodurable.fr/main-arrachee-saint-etienne-linspection-generale-de-la-gendarmerie-co-saisie-59436

• Brut: lawyers on detained minors. https://www.brut.media/fr/articles/mobilisations-lyceennes-des-avocats-denoncent-des-gardes-a-vue-pour-terroriser

• Le Monde, Oct 1: Mélenchon/LFI and the lycéen movement. https://www.lemonde.fr/politique/article/2026/10/01/presidentielle-2027-les-injonctions-contradictoires-de-jean-luc-melenchon-et-lfi-vis-a-vis-du-mouvement-lyceen_6786430_823448.html

• Le Parisien, Sept 30: police prefect refers Bagayoko to the courts. https://www.leparisien.fr/politique/manifestations-lyceennes-le-prefet-de-police-saisit-la-justice-contre-bally-bagayoko-pour-provocation-a-commettre-un-delit-30-09-2026-PWRCGS3LOBBRBDLQRDCNUGWFUY.php

• Mélenchon blog, Oct 3. https://melenchon.fr/2026/10/03/le-6-octobre-avec-et-en-protection-de-la-jeunesse/

• TF1 Info: Mélenchon recommends non-violent strategies. https://www.tf1info.fr/politique/elections/presidentielle/on-n-aurait-rien-a-gagner-a-la-pagaille-jean-luc-melenchon-recommande-aux-lyceens-et-aux-etudiants-des-strategies-non-violentes-2469164.html

• LCP, Oct 16: which politicians are seizing the movement. https://lcp.fr/index.php/actualites/mobilisation-du-17-octobre-quels-responsables-politiques-s-emparent-du-mouvement-et

• LCP, Oct 16: who is calling to demonstrate. https://lcp.fr/actualites/mobilisation-du-17-octobre-des-lyceens-aux-gilets-jaunes-qui-appelle-a-manifester-et

• StreetPress: V2 and the origin of the date. https://www.streetpress.com/1791802513--reseaux-sociaux-jeunesse-gilet-jaune-17-octobre-prix-carburant-manifestation-lyceens-vie-chere/

• Le Figaro Étudiant, Oct 16: Rani’s call. https://etudiant.lefigaro.fr/article/lycee/mobilisation-du-17-octobre-les-lyceens-seront-ils-au-rendez-vous-20261016/

• Union étudiante communiqué, Sept 29. https://union-etudiante.fr/communique-de-presse/appel-de-lusl-et-ue-a-bloquer-les-lycees-et-facs-ce-jeudi-1er-octobre-et-a-une-grande-manifestation-de-la-jeunesse-le-6-octobre/

• UNEF: about. https://unef.fr/quest-ce-que-lunef

• FAGE: about. https://fage.org/la-fage/qui-sommes-nous/

• Libération, Oct 6: faces of the lycéen movement and their party ties. https://www.staging.libe.io/societe/education/lfi-renaissance-les-republicains-des-tetes-daffiche-de-la-mobilisation-lyceenne-tres-proches-des-partis-politiques-20261006_BRTFXITD6RCZ3BH52EXN3PVPBQ/

• RTL, Oct 16: DNRT note. https://www.rtl.fr/actu/justice-faits-divers/info-rtl-17-octobre-60-000-a-110-000-manifestants-attendus-en-region-selon-le-renseignement-debordements-redoutes-7900685892

• RTL, Oct 15: ministry preparations and Lecornu. https://www.rtl.fr/actu/justice-faits-divers/250-actions-recensees-debordements-anticipes-a-quoi-s-attend-le-ministere-de-l-interieur-pour-la-journee-de-mobilisation-du-17-octobre-7900685560

• Brut: Lecornu on “urban violence,” Oct 15. https://www.brut.media/fr/articles/pour-le-premier-ministre-le-mouvement-lyceen-est-devenu-un-mouvement-de-violences-urbaines

• Mediapart (repost): police concerns, DNRT note, deployment figures. https://environnementsantepolitique.fr/2026/10/20/les-forces-de-lordre-sinquietent-dun-manque-de-strategie-claire-pour-retablir-lordre-public-dans-les-jours-a-venir/

• AFP via TV5Monde, Oct 20: intelligence services on the ultra-left. https://information.tv5monde.com/france/violences-en-france-le-renseignement-estime-que-lultragauche-et-lextreme-gauche-radicale-etaient-en-pointe-samedi-2842425

• Le Parisien, Oct 20: ultra-left, neighborhood youth, social networks.

• Le Parisien, Oct 19: first defendants in court. https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/musicien-cuisinier-sans-abri-primo-delinquants-qui-sont-les-premiers-emeutiers-presentes-a-la-justice-19-10-2026-3WNLAGP7BBATHAGAQQTKLRIIGM.php

• Yahoo/AFP: consolidated ministry report, 2,397 arrests and 997 injured. https://fr.news.yahoo.com/violences-17-octobre-minist%C3%A8re-lint%C3%A9rieur-185537991.html

• LCP: Nuñez acknowledges a lack of anticipation. https://lcp.fr/actualites/mobilisations-du-17-octobre-le-ministre-de-l-interieur-reconnait-un-manque-d

• LCP: 2,513 gardes à vue (Darmanin hearing). https://lcp.fr/actualites/les-violences-du-17-octobre-s-invitent-dans-une-audition-de-gerald-darmanin-sur-le

• Public Sénat: Lecornu acknowledges intelligence failures. https://www.publicsenat.fr/actualites/politique/violences-du-17-octobre-sebastien-lecornu-reconnait-les-failles-du-renseignement-et-promet-un-dispositif-massif-samedi-prochain

• Noovo: intelligence services criticized. https://www.noovo.info/nouvelles/international/article/violences-du-17-octobre-en-france-les-services-de-renseignement-mis-en-cause/

• Maire-info: first assessment in 20+ cities. https://www.maire-info.com//17-octobre-premier-bilan-d’une-journee-de-chaos-dans-plus-d’une-vingtaine-de-villes-article2-31193

• Public Sénat: mayors rally outside town halls (Marseille, Lille, Angers). https://www.publicsenat.fr/actualites/politique/apres-les-violences-du-17-octobre-les-maires-font-front-devant-leurs-mairies

• Sud Radio: Bordeaux. https://www.sudradio.fr/societe/le-17-octobre-vire-au-chaos-dans-le-centre-de-bordeaux

• Marseille city hall and Canebière police post. https://stephanelarue.com/mairie-de-marseille-brievement-envahie-poste-de-police-attaque-sur-la-canebiere/

• Sud Radio: Lyon. https://www.sudradio.fr/societe/a-lyon-face-aux-emeutes-dune-ampleur-inedite-la-priorite-a-ete-de-proteger-les-vies

• Lyon Mag: Lyon on the 17th. https://www.lyonmag.com/article/154443/manifestation-du-17-octobre-a-lyon-un-niveau-de-violence-inedit-selon-le-prefet-du-rhone

• Pandore: timeline of figures (Marseille and Toulouse prefect estimates). https://www.pandore-gendarmerie.org/violences-17-octobre-2026-chronologie-bilan-forces-secours/

• Mérimée: Hôtel de ville de Limoges (listed 1975). https://pop.culture.gouv.fr/notice/merimee/PA00100361

• Le Monde, Oct 21: the Limoges suspect and his family. https://www.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2026/10/21/incendie-de-la-mairie-de-limoges-le-principal-suspect-un-militant-ecologiste-fiche-s-a-grandi-dans-un-milieu-communautaire-et-alternatif_6798301_3224.html

• Sud Radio/AFP: Limoges suspect. https://www.sudradio.fr/societe/mairie-de-limoges-incendiee-un-suspect-lie-a-lultragauche-interpelle-en-haute-vienne

• The Objective, Oct 21: the suspect’s family. https://theobjective.com/internacional/2026-10-21/detenido-ayuntamiento-limoges-eta/

• Télésatellite: the suspect’s father. https://www.telesatellite.com/actu/69989-incendie-de-la-mairie-de-limoges-le-pere-du-suspect-condamne.html

• Le Singulier: two suspects arrested. https://lesinguliersete.fr/apres-lincendie-de-la-mairie-de-limoges-deux-suspects-interpelles/

• Sud Radio: profiles of the arrested. https://www.sudradio.fr/sud-radio/violences-du-17-octobre-qui-sont-ces-casseurs-pilleurs-aux-profils-multiples

• Bondy Blog: Marseille hearings. https://www.bondyblog.fr/societe/a-marseille-des-mois-de-prison-requis-pour-un-coup-de-pied-dans-une-porte/

• Public Sénat: businesses hit, Lecornu’s 3,000. https://www.publicsenat.fr/actualites/economie/pillages-au-moins-3-000-commerces-touchees-pour-des-centaines-de-millions-deuros-de-degats

• Boursorama/AFP: CCI France’s 2,000 shops and the retail federation’s 1,500. https://www.boursorama.com/actualite-economique/actualites/des-centaines-de-millions-d-euros-de-degats-les-commercants-ont-besoin-d-aide-apres-les-violences-et-les-pillages-selon-les-representants-du-secteur-e5013ba09726d8c28abcba0a8b0b82c6

• 20 Minutes, Oct 20: foreign interference and social networks. https://www.20minutes.fr/high-tech/by-the-web/4255678-20261020-violences-17-octobre-ingerences-etrangeres-reseaux-sociaux-notamment-x-dur-dire

• Le Monde, Sept 16 (V2, Viginum): https://www.lemonde.fr/politique/article/2026/09/16/les-gilets-jaunes-de-retour-le-17-octobre-itineraire-d-une-rumeur-nee-sur-tiktok_6775349_823448.html

• Le Monde, Oct 18 (merchants): https://www.lemonde.fr/economie/article/2026/10/18/au-lendemain-des-pillages-des-commercants-desesperes-face-a-plusieurs-centaines-de-millions-d-euros-de-degats_6797229_3234.html

• Mediapart original, Oct 19: https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/france/191026/apres-le-17-octobre-des-policiers-sans-boussole-peut-pas-se-retaper-ca-une-deuxieme-fois

• Assemblée nationale, Oct 20: https://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/dyn/17/comptes-rendus/seance/session-ordinaire-de-2026-2027/premiere-seance-du-mardi-20-octobre-2026

• i24news (Whittaker): https://www.i24news.tv/fr/actu/france/artc-vos-boutiques-c-est-bien-mignon-qui-est-lola-fleur-whittaker-l-etudiante-qui-minimise-les-pillages

• 21 News (Whittaker): https://www.21news.be/vos-boutiques-cest-bien-mignon-lola-fleur-whittaker-epinglee-par-la-presse-anglo-saxonne-pour-ses-contradictions/

• The Free Press (Sheilha):

• RTL, Sheilha interview, Oct 22 (via europesays): https://www.europesays.com/be-fr/296389/

• TF1 Info (fake image): https://www.tf1info.fr/justice-faits-divers/verif-que-sait-on-de-cette-image-supposee-montrer-un-couple-d-octogenaires-depouilles-a-paris-2470781.html

• Lead Stories: https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2026/10/fact-check-fake-image-of-elderly-french-couple-robbed-of-clothing-during-oct-17-riots.html

• Factuel/De Facto: https://defacto-observatoire.fr/Medias/Factuel/Fact-checks/Une-photo-d-un-couple-d-octogenaires-depouilles-le-17-octobre-C-est-de-l-IA/

• Chequeado: https://chequeado.com/ultimas-noticias/multitud-con-banderas-palestinas-renuncias-de-policias-y-ancianos-sin-ropa-las-desinformaciones-que-circulan-sobre-las-protestas-en-francia/

• Cybernews: https://cybernews.com/news/ai-deepfake-elderly-france-protests-riots/

• Alliance4Europe: https://alliance4europe.eu/report/eu-unrest-report-%c2%b7-how-frances-october-2026-protests-were-manipulated-then-retold-abroad

• franceinfo (NGO report): https://www.franceinfo.fr/economie/greve/17-octobre-une-ong-pointe-une-ingerence-russe-sur-les-reseaux-sociaux-avant-et-apres-la-mobilisation_8249086.html

• franceinfo (foreign leaders): https://www.franceinfo.fr/societe/mobilisation-du-17-octobre/etats-unis-russie-israel-comment-des-dirigeants-etrangers-instrumentalisent-la-mobilisation-et-les-violences-du-17-octobre-a-des-fins-politiques_8247268.html

• IntelliNews (FT/L’Express): https://intelli.news/2026/10/23/violences-du-17-octobre-la-piste-des-ingerences-etrangeres-examinee-par-lue/

• France Culture, Martel’s chronicle, Oct 18: https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/regulations-numeriques/regulations-numeriques-chronique-du-dimanche-18-octobre-2026-8967386

• Rapporteur: https://www.rapporteur.com/fr/news/emeutes-en-france-de-nouvelles-munitions-pour-lextreme-droite-europeenne

• Tribune de Lyon: https://tribunedelyon.fr/societe/suivez-la-manifestation-des-gilets-jaunes-a-lyon/

• Euronews, Lyon: https://fr.euronews.com/2026/10/18/lyon-le-bilan-apres-des-emeutes-dune-ampleur-inedite

• SCMP: https://scmp.com/economy/article/3371455/night-violence-lingers-over-paris-one-chinese-cafe-owner-counts-costs-protest

• Europe 1 (pharmacist): https://www.europe1.fr/societe/pillages-du-17-octobre-jai-decouvert-ce-quil-sest-passe-dans-ma-pharmacie-sur-tiktok-explique-audelia-1167456

• Livres Hebdo: https://www.livreshebdo.fr/article/manifestations-du-17-octobre-des-librairies-attaquees-et-pillees-dans-plusieurs-villes

• Mix Vale (manga shop): https://www.mixvale.com.br/2026/10/20/boulevard-voltaire-manga-and-gaming-shops-suffer-over-1-million-euros/