K H Hardy

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K. Lee Lerner's avatar
K. Lee Lerner
2dEdited

This piece is well sourced and balanced. It’s logically written and very helpful.

I am just about to leave a project I’ve been working in Ukraine and while here, I have also followed events mainly through French press reports with insights offered by old friends and colleagues from both AFP and French Intelligence services.

Your writing and analysis match theirs to a very high degree.

They may collectively remain a bit more skeptical about the trans-national influence of foreign actors simply because that picture can take longer to develop and questions remain surrounding similarities among outbreaks of violent protests other countries. It will take time to sift out anything determinative about that facet of this still evolving narrative.

From the onset, I have observed foreign press reports (especially in the UK and U.S.) and as well as commentary from all sources as driven primarily by “priors” (i.e., one’s prior political views and disposition to simplify and cherry-pick facts in order to interpret events in a way consistent with — or not damaging to — one’s preexisting worldview). I short, to frame facts in ways to blame those one is predisposed to blame, or those they find most advantageous to blame.

The protests have also served as a Rorschach-like revelation of “priors.” I suspect your next piece will flesh this out in terms of what it means for upcoming French elections.

Again, well done and much appreciated

Cheers, Lee

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Anna Shnaidman's avatar
Anna Shnaidman
3d

Thank you for the in-depth and detailed analysis. However, there is a central aspect of this coverage and narrative that really stands out to me, and it relates to France's institutionalized "colorblindness."

I want to be clear, I am not claiming there is an organized Islamist agenda or religious ideology driving the looting (even though influencers from Iran and Qatar were found encouraging people in Arabic to go out and loot). But at the same time, the complete refusal of the government, the police, and the French media to acknowledge the demographic and ethnic makeup of the rioters is glaring.

Furthermore, using anecdotes about Muslim-owned businesses being targeted does not prove that Muslims or immigrants weren't involved. We see this all over the world; unfortunately, there is nothing new under the sun about people harming their own communities during riots or periods of unrest.

There is a massive, frustrating gap between the official reports (which avoid mentioning origins for legal and historical reasons) and what citizens are seeing with their own eyes on the streets and in videos. Ultimately, our eyes don't have political filters. When an entire system demands that the public ignore what is plainly visible, it doesn't make the problem go away or promote equality - it primarily breeds deep mistrust.

I think we cannot solve a genuine social crisis if we are afraid to call things by their name. To address the root of the problem, whether it is poverty, alienation, or crime, we must first acknowledge reality as it is, rather than hiding behind a state-mandated colorblindness that is completely disconnected from what is actually happening on the ground.

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